"He helps me when I play": Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Yuzvendra Chahal

India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav disclosed that his teammate Yuzendra Chahal helps him in the game even if Chahal is not playing the match. In the first ODI match of the three-match series against the West Indies, Kuldeep Yadav was part of the Playing XI and Yuzvendra Chahal was sitting outside.

A four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and a half-century by Ishan Kishan were the highlights as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI of three-match series. Speaking to reporters after the match, Kuldeep said, "We (he and Yuzvendra Chahal) are relaxed, we know that it depends on the team's combination. We have a great understanding. He helps me when I play and when he plays, I help him. Our pair was great because of this only."

Kuldeep also said that the wicket was seamers-friendly but due to drift and turn spinners proved to be lethal. "To be very honest it was a good wicket for seamers actually, we started off with a fast bowler and they bowled really well. When Jadeja was bowling, the ball was gripping and turning at the same time. When I start for that end, I was getting the drift and turn," he added.

The Indian spinner talked about his training at National Cricket Academy (NCA) and how he worked on his bowling. "More than the performance, the process is important. I was training for two months at NCA and there I was working on my bowling. When you get an opportunity, you always want to give your best. In some matches, your performance will be great and in some, it will be not. In the Indian team, there always be competitiveness

Sometimes you have to sit because of the situation and combination of the team. This is very normal for me now," Kuldeep said. "Senior support is very important, when I brought changes in my bowling, Virat and Rohit bhai were great support. On the field also, he (Rohit Sharma) says that this ball is nice. Virat Bhai, Rohit Bhai and Rahul David supported in a lot in my career," Kuldeep concluded. (ANI)

