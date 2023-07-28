“If I'm looking to survive then I'm pretty useless”: Harry Brook on his half-century in 5th Ashes Test

Riding majorly on Harry Brook's aggressive half-century on Day 1 of the fifth Test of the ongoing Ashes series, England managed to score 283 in their first innings at the Oval on Thursday. Brook smashed 85 runs off 91 balls before getting out on Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Brook said, "I just felt like with the wind out there especially, it was a pretty small hit, plus Starc's pace as well. I felt like it was pretty pointless trying to hit it down there. Then the other one, I just picked up the length pretty quick and fancied it." At the end of the first day of play, Australia was 61/1, with Usman Khawaja (26*) and Marnus Labuschagne (2*) unbeaten.

Brook said there has been a marked improvement in his game, especially with regard to reading the lines and lengths of the bowlers. He added that he wasn't just looking to survive on the crease as for him, that will be 'useless'.

"In the last couple of years, I think I've got a lot better at that. As long as my head is still and I'm not moving, I can always get the release I need. I think I've always had fairly fast hands - I think it makes a difference when I'm looking to score. I think I've said a couple of times, if I'm looking to survive then I'm pretty useless," Brook added. England started the final session at 250/7, with Mark Wood (23*) and Chris Woakes (15*) unbeaten.

Starc (4/82) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia while Murphy and Hazlewood also scalped a couple of wickets each. Cummins and Marsh claimed one wicket apiece. (ANI)

