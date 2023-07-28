Left Menu

Taylor Fritz powers past Wu Yibing into Atlanta Open QFs

The top seed relied on his hefty service delivery in key moments to defeat Wu 6-4, 7-6(5) in a match that lasted for one hour and 30 minutes. 

28-07-2023
Taylor Fritz (Photo: Monte-Carlo Masters/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Taylor Fritz defeated Wu Yibing to reach the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open. The top seed relied on his hefty service delivery in key moments to defeat Wu 6-4, 7-6(5) in a match that lasted for one hour and 30 minutes.

In the opening game of the evening session at Atlantic Station, Fritz got off to a quick 4-0 lead and won 81 percent of his first-serve points to advance. "Just a couple points here and there. I had some break chances, he had some break chances. It could have gone either way, I kind of just barely got out of the points I needed to win," ATP.com quoted Fritz as saying in his on-court interview.

The native of California avoided two set points at 4-5 in the second set. After closing the game with three straight aces from 30/40, Fritz finished the match in a second-set tie-break. The 25-year-old Fritz avenged this year's Dallas Open semifinal loss to Wu, who was eventually crowned champion at the ATP 250 for his maiden tour-level title. Their ATPHead2Head series is now tied at 1-1.

After winning his fifth ATP Tour title at Delray Beach in February, Fritz, the ninth-ranked player in the world, is vying for his second tour-level trophy of the year. The former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori or Shang Juncheng will be his next opponent. Dominik Koepfer of Germany defeated third seed Daniel Evans in Atlanta 2-6, 7-6(3), and 6-4.

Koepfer will next face eighth-seeded J.J. Wolf, who defeated fellow countryman Maxime Cressy 7-6(7), 6-3 to advance. In the first set tie-break, Wolf saved a set point at 6/7 before scoring three straight points. World No. 46 Wolf is currently playing in his fourth quarterfinal of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

