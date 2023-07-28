Left Menu

Miguel Angel Jimenez takes 1st-round lead at the Senior British Open

Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open on Thursday, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl.

PTI | Bridgend | Updated: 28-07-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 09:55 IST
Miguel Angel Jimenez takes 1st-round lead at the Senior British Open
Miguel Angel Jimenez Image Credit: Flickr
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open on Thursday, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.

Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead.

''I am playing very solid on all parts of the game, from the tees to the greens, putting working also,'' Jimenez said.

Jimenez, who edged Bernhard Langer by one shot at St. Andrews in 2018, made six birdies and one bogey.

''I was little bit rushing myself there,” he said of his bogey on the 14th. ''That was the only bad thing.'' Defending champion Darren Clarke's 73 included a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1.

Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, also carded a 73. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

