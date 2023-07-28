Left Menu

Argentina scores two goals in furious Women's World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa

Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Womens World Cup.The draw gave both teams a single point in Group G.

PTI | Dunedin | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:03 IST
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women's World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women's World Cup.

The draw gave both teams a single point in Group G. Sweden and Italy, the co-leaders of the group with three points each, play Saturday.

Sophia Braun sent the ball soaring into the top right corner of the net in the 74th minute to get Argentina on the board. Romina Nunez tied it with a header in the 79th.

The game was played before just 8,834 spectators in Dunedin Stadium, but those in attendance made their support known for both of the teams. Linda Motlhalo scored in the 30th minute for South Africa when she knocked in a pass from Thembi Kgatlana when play slowed because Argentine players thought South Africa was offside. Kgatlana later added a goal herself in the 66th minute. The draw gave South Africa its first ever point in the Women's World Cup. South Africa lost every match in the group stage at the 2019 Women's World Cup, as well as this tournament opener. But the Banyana Banyana are more competitive this time around and t ook the lead against Sweden in the opener before losing 2-1.

KEY MOMENT In the 79th minute, Nunez tied the match with a header into the bottom corner of the net, just out of reach of diving South African goalkeeper Kaylin Swart. Argentine fans celebrated loudly in the stands.

WHY IT MATTERS South Africa got its first point in Women's World Cup play, but both teams are still searching for their first victory. South Africa has played five matches, while Argentina has played 11 in their respective histories. Each team could still advance to the knockout stage, though they will still be tied for last place headed into the final Group G matches.

WHAT'S NEXT Argentina wraps up group play against Sweden in Hamilton. South Africa also concludes its Group G matches as it plays Italy in Wellington. Both matches are Wednesday. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

