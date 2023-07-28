Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Germany's Daniel Altmaier pulls off upset at Hamburg; Motor racing-Formula E's Hughes sets indoor world speed record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Germany's Daniel Altmaier pulls off upset at Hamburg

Germany's Daniel Altmaier cashed in his home-court advantage to pull off a convincing 6-2, 6-2 upset of No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Altmaier had seven aces and won 23 of his 27 first-serve points (85.2 percent) as he overcame the seventh-ranked player in the world in one hour, 15 minutes to reach his second tour-level quarterfinal of the season.

Motor racing-Formula E's Hughes sets indoor world speed record

British Formula E driver Jake Hughes has smashed a world indoor speed record by hitting 218.71kph (135.9mph) inside London's ExCeL Centre in a modified version of the electric championship's Gen3 racecar. The event, a duel with Brazil's 2016-17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi with the pair taking turns in the same car, took place behind closed doors on Tuesday night on a 346 metre straight.

NBA-Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac arrest

LeBron James thanked fans for their love and prayers for his son Bronny, who was released from hospital on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer went into cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was placed in intensive care.

Soccer-Scary moment for Colombia when teen striker Caicedo collapses in training

Colombia striker Linda Caicedo sent fear through her squad when she clutched her chest and collapsed during a training session on Thursday. The 18-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, scored in Colombia's 2-0 victory over South Korea on Tuesday.

Soccer-Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw

Argentina and South Africa settled for an exciting 2-2 draw in their Women's World Cup Group G clash at Dunedin Stadium on Friday that kept both teams alive in the tournament but dented their hopes of progressing. The South Americans had to fight back from 2-0 down after the Africans scored goals through Linda Motlhalo on the half hour mark and Thembi Kgatlana in the 66th minute.

Soccer-TUC to employers: Be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on Lionesses

Britain's Trades Union Council has issued a plea to employers: be flexible with employees keen to cheer on England at the Women's World Cup. "The Women's World Cup is a landmark sporting event. Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams," TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in a release. "Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams."

Fencing-Ukraine's Kharlan calls for rule change after disqualification for snubbing Russian opponent

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan has said rules have to change following her disqualification for refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova at the World Championships in Milan on Thursday. Kharlan, a four-time Olympic medallist and world champion, won the individual sabre bout 15-7 and then refused to shake hands with her opponent, instead offering her sabre to tap blades.

Soccer-Fired-up Horan shows mettle as US World Cup co-captain, says coach

Lindsey Horan bounced back from a hard hit to show her mettle as a captain in Thursday's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, coach Vlatko Andonovski said, as she asserts her leadership at the Women's World Cup. The midfielder went down in the 59th minute of the chippy affair after Netherlands midfielder Danielle van de Donk - her Lyon team mate - slammed into her hard.

Soccer-Quinn, Rodriguez among players wearing protective collar at Women's World Cup

Several players at the Women's World Cup are among the latest athletes spotted wearing concussion collars, which are intended to protect the brain during head impact. Canada's Quinn and Rocky Rodriguez of Costa Rica are sporting what is called a Q-Collar and looks like a headband but worn around the back of the neck.

Soccer-US has yet to produce their best at World Cup, says coach

The United States have yet to produce their best performance at the Women's World Cup, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Thursday, after the Netherlands held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their second match of the tournament in Wellington. Co-captain Lindsey Horan powered a terrific header into the net to level the affair in the second half and save the four-times champions from outright embarrassment after not putting up much of a fight early on in the match.

