Left Menu

Soccer-Russia's world champion beach footballers pining for international return

We have the opportunity to keep on doing our favourite thing, playing football, bringing joy to spectators." Head coach Mikhail Likhachev, a three-time world champion, said: "For football players, for sports people in general, for coaches, this is, of course, not the best situation because being banned from a thing you are the best in the world at is very difficult." Several Olympic sports have readmitted athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals, angering some countries that think they should not be granted a pathway to the Games.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:31 IST
Soccer-Russia's world champion beach footballers pining for international return
Representative image

World champions in 2021, Russia's men's beach football team are unlikely to have a chance to defend their title in 2024 but the players and coaches remain hopeful they can one day escape the sporting wilderness and return to the international stage. European governing soccer body UEFA and global equivalent FIFA decided all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from their competitions following Moscow's decision to despatch troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

That applies to beach football too and, while the ban is clearly negative for Russia, captain Anton Shkarin believes the wider game has also suffered. "When you disconnect a national team such as ours, the class falls immediately," he told Reuters at a training session in Moscow. "We communicate well with the guys from Europe who play and everyone is upset that we're banned."

Russia hosted and won a friendly tournament in St Petersburg this month, beating top sides Iran, Senegal and the United Arab Emirates - next year's World Cup hosts. Asked whether not playing official matches was hard, Fedor Zemskov said his personal motivation had only grown and that Russia as a whole needed to have a little self-reflection.

"We have no right to say, 'It's hard for us'," said Zemskov. "Because there are people who have it harder. We have the opportunity to keep on doing our favourite thing, playing football, bringing joy to spectators." Head coach Mikhail Likhachev, a three-time world champion, said: "For football players, for sports people in general, for coaches, this is, of course, not the best situation because being banned from a thing you are the best in the world at is very difficult."

Several Olympic sports have readmitted athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals, angering some countries that think they should not be granted a pathway to the Games. Russia on Thursday said it would organise a competition next year for members of the BRICS alliance - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Russian authorities argue it is discriminatory to ban the country's athletes and deprive them of national symbols such as their flag or anthem, but the players said they would jump at that chance to compete. "It's better to play than not to play," said goalkeeper Stanislav Kosharnyi. "So at the first opportunity they allow it, I'll be all for it."

Ultimately, players have to decide for themselves, said Zemskov. "For me personally, nothing has changed. I'll keep on defending my country's colours."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023