Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav has worked on his bowling, results are showing: Hanuma Vihari

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja put up impressive performances to ensure that India were left chasing only 115 for victory. The visitors surpassed this target in 22.5 overs with opener Ishan Kishan scoring 52 off 46 balls laced with seven boundaries and a six.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:00 IST
Kuldeep Yadav has worked on his bowling, results are showing: Hanuma Vihari
India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav (Image: Twitter/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

India recorded a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the opening ODI at Bridgetown on Thursday with the spinners leading the charge. Both the left-arm spinners – Kuldeep Yadav (4/6 and the man-of-the-match) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) – put up impressive performances to ensure that India were left chasing only 115 for victory. The visitors surpassed this target in 22.5 overs with opener Ishan Kishan scoring 52 off 46 balls laced with seven boundaries and a six.

Speaking about Yadav's performance, India cricketer Hanuma Vihari, said: "He has worked a lot on his bowling. When he began playing international cricket, initially, he was a lot slower through the air. He didn't have that zip. He has worked on his bowling with the bowling coach and it has helped him a lot. You can see the result with his action in white ball cricket. As Abhinav (Mukund) mentioned, in IPL we have seen him succeeding in the last couple of years because he has got that pace in his bowling which comes down to his bowling run-up in which he has done a good job." Vihari felt Yadav's form augurs well for India in the run-up to the World Cup. "Kuldeep Yadav being in form is a big advantage for Team India going into the World Cup. As Abhinav mentioned, for foreign batters, especially the left-hand batters, it will be a huge task facing him."

So, how can batsmen overcome the challenges that Yadav poses? Another India cricketer Abhinav Mukund explained: "It is the googly that you need to read first. And, then you need to ensure you get your pads out of the way. You need to be very decisive in your footwork and you need to play him down the ground. Once you start picking him, things get much easier. I think West Indies have been quite poor against spin." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023