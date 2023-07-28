Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Germany's Daniel Altmaier pulls off upset at Hamburg; Soccer-Argentina's quest for first World Cup win goes on and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Germany's Daniel Altmaier pulls off upset at Hamburg

Germany's Daniel Altmaier cashed in his home-court advantage to pull off a convincing 6-2, 6-2 upset of No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Altmaier had seven aces and won 23 of his 27 first-serve points (85.2 percent) as he overcame the seventh-ranked player in the world in one hour, 15 minutes to reach his second tour-level quarterfinal of the season.

Motor racing-Formula E's Hughes sets indoor world speed record

British Formula E driver Jake Hughes has smashed a world indoor speed record by hitting 218.71kph (135.9mph) inside London's ExCeL Centre in a modified version of the electric championship's Gen3 racecar. The event, a duel with Brazil's 2016-17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi with the pair taking turns in the same car, took place behind closed doors on Tuesday night on a 346 metre straight.

Nigerian chess prodigy makes a move for social change

In the suburb of Kubwa, outside Nigeria's capital, Abuja, an 8-year-old chess prodigy wants to make her mark by using the board game as a tool for social change. Ivie Urieto has won 11 medals from both local and online competitions since she took up chess at the age of four. She aims to become a grandmaster by the time she is 15.

Soccer-Argentina's quest for first World Cup win goes on

Argentina remain determined to get their maiden World Cup win at this tournament despite letting slip probably their best chance of doing so in a 2-2 draw with Group G rivals South Africa on Thursday. The South Americans will at least go into their final group match against Sweden in Hamilton next Wednesday with momentum after scoring two goals in the last 20 minutes to come back from a 2-0 deficit against Banyana Banyana.

Soccer-Russia's world champion beach footballers pining for international return

World champions in 2021, Russia's men's beach football team are unlikely to have a chance to defend their title in 2024 but the players and coaches remain hopeful they can one day escape the sporting wilderness and return to the international stage. European governing soccer body UEFA and global equivalent FIFA decided all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from their competitions following Moscow's decision to despatch troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Soccer-Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw

Argentina and South Africa settled for an exciting 2-2 draw in their Women's World Cup Group G clash at Dunedin Stadium on Friday that kept both teams alive in the tournament but dented their hopes of progressing. The South Americans had to fight back from 2-0 down after the Africans scored goals through Linda Motlhalo on the half hour mark and Thembi Kgatlana in the 66th minute.

Soccer-Quinn, Rodriguez among players wearing protective collar at Women's World Cup

Several players at the Women's World Cup are among the latest athletes spotted wearing concussion collars, which are intended to protect the brain during head impact. Canada's Quinn and Rocky Rodriguez of Costa Rica are sporting what is called a Q-Collar and looks like a headband but worn around the back of the neck.

Soccer-Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italy test

Sweden's 2-1 win over South Africa may have been too close for comfort but was no cause for concern, veteran Kosovare Asllani said, with a tricky Italy team awaiting them in their second Women's World Cup group-stage affair on Saturday. Amanda Ilestedt's 90th minute winner saved the 2003 runners-up from embarrassment on Sunday against underdogs South Africa, who are ranked 51 rungs beneath them.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani shines as Angels sweep Tigers

Shohei Ohtani tossed the first complete-game shutout of his career, Taylor Ward hit two homers and the visiting Los Angeles Angels blanked the Detroit Tigers 6-0 in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Ohtani (9-5) allowed only one hit -- a Kerry Carpenter single in the fifth. He walked three and struck out eight. Ohtani had never previously pitched more than eight innings.

Soccer-US has yet to produce their best at World Cup, says coach

The United States have yet to produce their best performance at the Women's World Cup, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Thursday, after the Netherlands held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their second match of the tournament in Wellington. Co-captain Lindsey Horan powered a terrific header into the net to level the affair in the second half and save the four-times champions from outright embarrassment after not putting up much of a fight early on in the match.

