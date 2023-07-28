Left Menu

Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 berth

While one team would make it from the Americas Qualifier, set to be held in Bermuda, a couple each from Asia and Africa Qualifier, to be held in Nepal and Namibia, respectively, will fill up the remaining four places.

PTI | Portmoresby | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:52 IST
Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 berth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Papua New Guinea has become the latest team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

It is the 15th side to have qualified for the event and the only team from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

PNG managed to get the job done following their massive 100-run win over the Philippines at Amini Park on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, PNG posted a mammoth total of 229/6, thanks to some elegant knocks from Tony Ura, skipper Assad Vala and Charles Amini, scoring 61, 59 and 53, respectively.

In reply, the Philippines struggled to get the job done. Although they saved themselves from getting bundled out entirely, they fell short by a big margin.

While medium-pacer Kabua Morea grabbed a couple of wickets, the likes of Sese Bau, John Kariko and Hri Hiri were extremely economical.

After five games, PNG top the chart with a clean sheet, whereas a game against Japan is still to go on Saturday, which is a dead rubber.

There are five more berths still up for grabs in the 20-team mega event. While one team would make it from the Americas Qualifier, set to be held in Bermuda, a couple each from Asia and Africa Qualifier, to be held in Nepal and Namibia, respectively, will fill up the remaining four places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023