Left Menu

UEFA says Italy and Turkey have teamed up for bid to co-host 2032 European Championship

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 28-07-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 16:19 IST
UEFA says Italy and Turkey have teamed up for bid to co-host 2032 European Championship
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

Italy and Turkey have asked to co-host soccer's 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders, UEFA said Friday.

The two soccer federations were competing in the bidding contest that is scheduled for an Oct. 10 vote by UEFA executive committee members.

UEFA said it will now work with the two federations to ensure their joint bid meets all the requirements for the 24-team tournament.

Turkey is also bidding to host the 2028 edition though that has long been expected to go to the joint bid by the four United Kingdom federations and Ireland.

Both hosting awards are due to be made on Oct. 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023