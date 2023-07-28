Yolo247 Partners with Major League Cricket's Los Angeles Knight Riders as Title Sponsor

Yolo247, a prominent player in the Indian online gaming industry, has announced its partnership with Major League Cricket's (MLC) franchise, the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR), as the title sponsor.

Vinod D'Souza, Chief Marketing Officer of Yolo247, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, ''We are delighted to join forces with the Los Angeles Knight Riders and embark on this thrilling journey together. By bringing gaming and cricket closer, we aim to create unforgettable moments and entertainment for our users and fans across the globe.'' As part of the partnership, the Los Angeles Knight Riders' players proudly sported Yolo247 jersey when they faced off against the Texas Super Kings in the season opener. Owned by the esteemed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, the Los Angeles Knight Riders were initially unveiled in 2020 and will be based in California. Joining them in this exciting league are the Texas Super Kings, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, and Washington Freedom.

Yolo247, has already established itself as one of the leading players in the Indian online gaming industry, offering a wide array of games to its users. The platform provides sports betting options and features popular casino games such as Aviator, Roulette, Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, Teen Patti, and more. Moreover, Yolo247 offers a range of renowned and accessible games that cater to the diverse preferences of gaming enthusiasts in India.

Recognizing Yolo247's commitment to excellence, the platform was recently honored with the prestigious Economic Times' Excellence in Gaming and Entertainment award. This accolade further underscores Yolo247's dedication to delivering a world-class experience for sports fans and casino gaming enthusiasts alike.

Under the captaincy of Sunil Narine, the Los Angeles Knight Riders boast an impressive roster of international cricketers, including Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Rilee Rossouw, and Adam Zampa. Furthermore, they have secured the services of Unmukt Chand, the captain of India's victorious under-19 World Cup team. Notably, Ali Khan, the first US-based cricketer to play in the IPL, is also part of the team. The esteemed coaching staff includes former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons, as well as international veterans Ryan Ten Doeschate and Bharat Arun.

With the collaboration between Yolo247 and the Los Angeles Knight Riders, cricket fans and casino gaming enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate an exhilarating fusion of two dynamic industries. The partnership represents a thrilling opportunity for both Yolo247 and the Los Angeles Knight Riders to engage with their respective audiences and create unforgettable experiences.

About YOLO247 Yolo247, is an online gaming and entertainment platform with offerings in sports and casino. The platform provides betting arenas for sports such as cricket, football, and tennis, as well as virtual sports. Yolo247 caters to the Indian i-gaming market and offers casino games like Baccarat, Teen Patti, Roulette, Andar-Bahar, Poker, and Blackjack. www.yolo247.com is operated by SNK Entertainment and is licensed and regulated by the Gaming Curacao. Yolo247 ensures a safe and private environment for online gaming experiences with the most advanced security measures and continuous auditing of games and processes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)