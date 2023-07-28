Left Menu

Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women''s World Cup

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 28-07-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Lauren James scored after six minutes of her first start at the Women's World Cup on Friday as European champion England beat Denmark 1-0.

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard went close to scoring a dramatic late equalizer when heading against the post in the final moments of regulation time, but England held on for back-to-back wins.

The forward, who came off the bench to score Denmark's 90th-minute winner against China in its opening Group D game, beat England goalkeeper Mary Earps, only to see her effort come back off the woodwork.

James, who was benched for the Lionesses' opening game against Haiti, provided the decisive moment when making a quick impression after being called up from the start by coach Sarina Wiegman.

Collecting the ball outside the area, she curled a right-foot shot beyond the reach of Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen to put England in front.

It was back-to-back semifinalist England's first goal from open play in more than seven hours of international soccer and set the team on course for back-to-back wins at the start of the World Cup.

The goal also saw the Lionesses tie Norway's record of 15-successive games at the tournament in which they've scored.

While the win puts England on the verge of advancing from Group D, it had a setback when midfielder Keira Walsh injured her knee in the first half and had to leave the field on a stretcher.

WHAT'S NEXT ========= England takes on China in Adelaide in its last game in Group D on Tuesday, while Denmark faces Haiti in Perth.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

