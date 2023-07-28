Left Menu

Evian Championships: Diksha, Aditi shoot even par rounds on first day

Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok were lying 50th after they shot even par 71 in their first round of The Amundi Evian Championship, which is one of the Majors for women. Both Indians are at the Top-5 of the Merit for the Ladies European Tour.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 16:34 IST
Diksha Dagar in action during Evian Championships (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok were lying 50th after they shot even par 71 in their first round of The Amundi Evian Championship, which is one of the Majors for women. The leader was South African Paula Reto who carded an opening round of 64 (-7) to hold a two-shot advantage over four players Kiwi Lydia Ko, Thai Wichanee Meechai, Frenchwoman Celine Boutier and American Alison Lee, who was 5-under 66 each at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Both Indians are at the Top-5 of the Merit for the Ladies European Tour. Winner of the Women's South African Open and Czech Ladies, Diksha played with Lauren Hartlage and Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg and started from the tenth tee. She bogeyed 11th, birdied 12th and again bogeyed 16th only to get back the shot on 18th. She dropped a shot on the first but birdied second and third to get under par, but again bogeyed fifth, her 14th hole and finished with four pars for 71.

Aditi, who has four wins on the LET including the Hero Women's Indian Open in 2016, birdied third, 14th and 15th and dropped shots on second, sixth and 17th for a similar 71. Starting from the tenth, Reto, 33, had one bogey 11th but birdied three times on the 12th, 15th and 18th to turn in 2-under. On her second nine, the front side of the Evian Golf Resort, she birdied five times and finished with 7-under 64.

Nine players are one further shot back in a tie for sixth place on four-under-par including Germany's Esther Henseleit and Norway's Celine Borge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

