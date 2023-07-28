Left Menu

28-07-2023
Dennis to chase Formula E title at season-ending double-header at home
Home favourite Jake Dennis would look to become the first British champion at the all-electric Formula E series, when he heads into the season-ending London E-Prix with a crucial 24-point lead, this weekend.

Racing at the unique indoor-outdoor circuit, the only one across Formule E venues, Dennis is sitting atop the table with 195 points and is way ahead of nearest rival, Nick Cassidy from New Zealand.

With rain likely to lash the circuit, the pit stop with the choice of tyres -- wet and dry -- would be one of the key factors during the two-race finale as the city gears up for season-end.

The season has already seen seven different winners with Dennis claiming the season-opening race in Mexico and the second round in Rome on July 16.

While Denis has grabbed the top of the podium place twice while racing for Avalanche Andretti, three drivers have savoured three victories each -- Pascal Wehrlien, Mitch Evans and Cassidy. Evans (151), Wehrlien (146) and Jean-Eric Vergne (107) complete the top-five.

The only other driver to have logged 100 or more points is Maximilian Gunther (101).

The uniqueness of the 2.03km race at the Excel events arena -- the exhibition centre -- in East London is that it starts indoor and then leads the drivers to outdoors. ''It's a special race for us. It's at home. Excel is a unique track. It's part of the spice of the championship. The weather will have a huge impact on the race, makes it more challenging. ''If it rains outside, there will be an impact on how the cars and the tyres behave. It will be an added element and a challenge for the drivers,'' said Julia Palle, the sustainability director at Formula E series.

From India's perspective it has been a forgettable season for Mahindra Racing, which is languishing at number 10 out of 11 teams, with just 33 points.

The team managed just one podium place and one pole position.

Sitting atop the team championship standing is Envision Racing with 253 points, followed by Tag Heuer Porsche (239).

Wehrlein says his team still has a chance to win the championship.

''We want to finish the season with a successful result. Our sights are firmly set on winning the world championship teams' title. We still have a good chance,'' Wehrlein was quoted as saying by the official website.

''We weren't good enough in the last qualifying sessions. Our race performance, on the other hand, was always strong, including the most recent event in Rome. ''So, in London, where it's also difficult to overtake, I'm hoping that we'll perform better in qualifying and clinch the title in the race.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

