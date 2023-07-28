Swimming-China's Qin shatters world record in men's 200m breaststroke

Qin Haiyang of China set a world record in the men's 200 metres breaststroke event, winning the gold medal in a time of 2:05.48 at the swimming world championships on Friday.

Qin shattered the record of 2:05.95 set by Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook at the 2022 Australian championships in Adelaide. He finished 0.92 seconds ahead of silver medallist Stubblety-Cook. Matt Fallon of the United States took bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)