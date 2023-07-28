Left Menu

Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event

Czech police stopped a Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the WTA Prague Open tournament, organisers said on Friday, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:07 IST
Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Czech police stopped a Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the WTA Prague Open tournament, organisers said on Friday, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors. The Prague Open starts on Monday and was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals, without any national flag or symbol.

But the government approved a resolution at the end of June banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in events on Czech territory, allowing police to revoke visas to those nationals. Tournament director Miroslav Maly said police had stopped one Prague Open participant from entering the country on Thursday and organisers informed other Russian and Belarusian nationals not to travel for the tournament after the incident.

"She was the first participant to arrive to the Czech Republic with a Russian passport," Maly said, adding she had already left the country. "The management of the tournament fully respect the current stance of state authorities. We do not expect any player with Russian or Belarusian citizenship to take part in the tournament in this situation."

The WTA had no immediate comment. Czech world number 29 Marie Bouzkova, who lost to compatriot and eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova at this month's Wimbledon, won the Prague Open in 2022 and will defend her title. The tournament will also feature China's Zhu Lin and Zhang Shuai and France's Alize Cornet among the top seeds.

Czech police had planned to make sure the government resolution was upheld for the tournament, a police spokesperson told CTK news agency on Thursday. A week ago, Polish authorities also denied entry to Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva, a 2008 Olympic bronze medallist, for reasons of state security and public safety.

Central and eastern Europe states have been some of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. Since June 2022, the Czech government has stopped issuing long-term visa to Russian citizens, who can gain entry only through short-term visas if they have relatives with European Union citizenship or are seeking entry on humanitarian grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023