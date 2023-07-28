Left Menu

Cricket Australia pulls out Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry from the Hundred

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday pulled out Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry from the Women's Hundred at short notice after both players got injured during Tuesday's second ODI against Ireland. 

28-07-2023
Alyssa Healy (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday pulled out Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry from the Women's Hundred at short notice after both players got injured during Tuesday's second ODI against Ireland. Healy suffered a fracture to her left index finger during the second ODI according to a release from CA. She had been playing for Australia in their overseas tour of England and Ireland in spite of suffering from multiple injuries.

On the other hand, Perry has a left knee injury which kept her away from the field during the second ODI. In order to fully recover from her injury she will need to rest for at least four to six weeks. CA also confirmed that neither player will require surgery but both will return to Australia for rehabilitation.

Healy and Perry were set to play for Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix respectively. Healy will be replaced by the left-handed batter Phoebe Litchfield. The presence of India's batter Jemimah Rodrigues will certainly help them to cover the loss as she returns to Superchargers to play her third successive season.

Rodrigues was the second-highest run-scorer in her first season but ended up missing the second game due to a wrist injury. "I'm so excited to be back in The Hundred. It's a world-class competition and I've had so much taking part in it previously," Rodrigues said in a press release as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it's great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can't wait to be back out there," Rodrigues added. As of now, Perry's replacement has not been confirmed. Other than these two players, Hannah Rainey has signed for Oval Invincibles as a replacement for Beth Langston, while Chloe Skelton will replace Georgia Davis. (ANI)

