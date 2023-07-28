Pinsoglio denies AC Milan to hand Juventus victory by 4-3 on penalties

Juventus edged past league rivals AC Milan by 4-3 on penalties in the pre-season tour at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Frida. AC Milan kicked off the game on a strong note, but it was Juventus who had the opportunity to go one-up. The first chance of the match fell to the Italian winger Federico Chiesa who got past the defenders but was denied by the French goalkeeper Maignan.

The game proceeded and Milan took the opportunity in the 23rd minute of the game. Malick Thiaw converted the chance following a free-kick from Hernandez. Juventus reacted immediately with Chiesa leading the charge for the Bianconeri. The Italian giants drew level following a powerful header from the Brazilian defender Danilo to bring back the game on level terms.

Milan took the advantage moments later with the French striker Olivier Giroud getting the better of Szczesny from inside the box. The first half ended with AC Milan in the lead with a score of 2-1.

At the beginning of the second half, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri made five changes with Carlo Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Filip Kostić and Samuel Iling-Junior joining the thick of the action. Three minutes into the second half, Juventus restored the parity to bring the scoreline to 2-2.

Moise Kean and McKennie started to create trouble for Milan's defence. Milan almost stole away the game through Portuguese winger Rafael Leao but Pinsoglio denied him to end the game on 2-2. The match went to penalties and Pinsoglio made two fine saves, with Mattia Soule slotting the final penalty to clinch the victory for Juventus by 4-3 on penalties.

For his heroics during the penalties the Italian goalkeeper was awarded as Man of the Match. (ANI)

