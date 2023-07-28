Left Menu

Ashes 5th Test: Australia's resilient defence keeps England bowlers at bay (Day, 2 Lunch)

Australia battles with a defensive approach while England continues to push for wickets in a session which lacked high-intensity encounters at the Oval on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:22 IST
Ashes 5th Test: Australia's resilient defence keeps England bowlers at bay (Day, 2 Lunch)
Usman Khawaja (Twitter: Photo/CricketAus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australia battles with a defensive approach while England continues to push for wickets in a session that lacked high-intensity encounters at the Oval on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test on Friday. At the end of the first session, Australia registered a score of 115/2  with Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja unbeaten at the crease with scores of 13(20)* and 47(152)* respectively.

Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne kicked off Day 2 looking to chase down the massive trail of 222 runs. Labuschagne solely depended on his defensive technique to face the fierce English bowling line-up. Khawaja on the other hand took up the role of scoring boundaries.

Their innings progressed steadily with both batters taking their time on the pitch and dictating the run rate according to their own terms. Their partnership was a complete contrast to England's 'Bazball' approach. They got to the drinks with 21 runs after facing 14 overs. Both batters were quite comfortable defending against England's bowling length which was slightly short of the length.

Before Australia reached the three-digit mark, Mark Wood removed Labuschagne from the pitch for a score of 9 after facing 82 balls. Wood found a thick outside edge, Bairstow decided to hold his ground, Root saw the opportunity a little too late as he snatched the ball with his left hand to end Labuschagne's stay on the pitch.

Steve Smith came in to replace the departing batter and played two beautiful straight drives to push Australia's scoring rate. Australia scored a total of 54 runs in the entire first session. Labuschagne ended up with the third-lowest strike rate for an Australian batter in an Ashes innings after facing a minimum of 75 balls.

Brief Score: England 283 (Harry Brook 85, Ben Duckett 41, Mitchell Starc 4/82) vs Australia 115/2 (Usman Khawaja 47*, Steve Smith 13*; Mark Wood 1-27). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023