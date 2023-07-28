Max Verstappen to receive five-place grid penalty ahead of Belgian GP

World Championship leader Max Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix after he exceeded his gearbox allowance for the ongoing season. As per Sky Sports, International Automobile Federation (FIA) is yet to confirm the change in the gearbox and resulting penalty, Red Bull Racing, Verstappen's team has taken the decision to give him the penalty.

The penalty will be applicable to Sunday's race and a Qualifying is taking place for it on Friday as Spa-Francorchamps hosts the third Sprint weekend of the season. Verstappen, after his penalty, will line up no higher than sixth on the grid for the GP.

Each F1 car is given four gearboxes for each season and Verstappen is the first driver to need a fifth assembly this year. The Dutch driver's stunning streak of seven wins has helped him to a 110-point championship lead and the Belgian GP will give him the opportunity to extend his lead despite this penalty.

Last year, Verstappen lined up 14th on the grid due to engine penalties. But despite that, he claimed a commanding victory. Rain is likely to affect Friday's qualifying event and the Sunday race, which adds to Verstappen's challenges.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on Thursday, Verstappen said: "The weather looks quite interesting with a lot of rain around. From our side, we know that the car is quick and hopefully, we can find a good compromise between possible rain or dry on Sunday." Verstappen had recorded the biggest victory of the 2023 season last time in Hungary as he finished 33 seconds ahead of Lando Norris' McLaren.

Verstappen recorded the biggest victory margin of the 2023 season last time out in Hungary as he finished 33 seconds ahead of Lando Norris from McLaren. -Belgian GP schedule

*Friday July 288.55am: Formula 3 Practice10am: Formula 2 Practice12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30 pm)1.55pm: Formula 3 Qualifying2.50pm: Formula 2 Qualifying3.35pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up4pm: Belgian GP Qualifying *Saturday, July 298.55am: Formula 3 Sprint Race10.30am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout build-up11am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout12.40pm: Formula 2 Sprint Race2.30pm: Belgian GP Sprint build-up3.30pm: BELGIAN GP SPRINT

Sunday July 307.25am: Formula 3 Feature Race8.55am: Formula 2 Feature Race12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up2 pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX4pm: Chequered Flag - Belgian GP reaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)