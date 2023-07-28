Left Menu

Fencing-IOC urges sensitivity in handling Ukrainian, Russian athletes after fencer's disqualification

International federations should handle situations involving Ukrainian and neutral athletes with sensitivity, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said after a Ukrainian fencer was disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:33 IST
Fencing-IOC urges sensitivity in handling Ukrainian, Russian athletes after fencer's disqualification

International federations should handle situations involving Ukrainian and neutral athletes with sensitivity, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said after a Ukrainian fencer was disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent. Ukraine's Olga Kharlan, a four-time Olympic medallist and world champion, won the individual sabre bout 15-7 and then refused to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova - competing as a neutral - at the World Championships in Milan on Thursday.

In fencing's rules, shaking an opponent's hand is mandatory and failure to do so results in a 'black card'. Ukrainian athletes in other sports - including tennis players Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk - have also refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow using Belarus as a staging ground for what it calls a "special military operation".

The Ukrainian Fencing Federation (NFFU) has backed Kharlan. Kharlan represented Ukraine in the competition after the country's sports ministry relaxed its rules over national sports teams competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events with competitors from Russia and Belarus.

"The decision taken by the Ukraine sports ministry will allow Ukrainian athletes to participate in international competitions and will enable them to qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024," the IOC told Reuters on Friday. "We are glad that they will be given this opportunity, and at the same time, we are aware of the difficult inner conflicts they may have, given the aggression against their country.

"Therefore, we encourage International Federations to handle situations involving Ukrainian and Individual Neutral Athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity. "We continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine."

The NFFU has appealed Kharlan's disqualification. "(The NFFU) filed a protest to the Bureau of the FIE against the decision of the Directoire Technique of the competition regarding the disqualification," the NFFU said in a statement backing Kharlan on Friday.

"The issue of "lack of respect", which became the basis for the complaint, lies exclusively in the competence of the Referee... who did not record any violations in the actions of the Ukrainian fencer at the time the bout had ended. "More importantly, this matter does not fall within the jurisdiction of Directoire Technique under FIE regulations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023