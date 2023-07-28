Left Menu

Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying

PTI | Spa-Francorchamps | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:49 IST
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying

The first practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix took place amid heavy rain and gloomy conditions before qualifying later on Friday.

Governing body FIA said the grid for Sunday's race would be set in order of the championship standings if qualifying has to be canceled due to weather conditions.

Because this weekend features a sprint race on Saturday, qualifying for Sunday's main race itself was on Friday with only one practice session beforehand.

It took place amid a downpour at the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit, located in the Ardennes forest.

With visibility poor due to the water spray and a slippery surface, drivers did not look to set competitive times.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. had a leading time of 2 minutes, 3.2 seconds, while runaway championship leader Max Verstappen was among the five drivers not to set a time.

Verstappen has a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after a gearbox change on his Red Bull, meaning he will start sixth if he leads qualifying or if the grid order is imposed.

Midway through the first practice session, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Williams driver Alex Albon both slid off track, as did Albon's teammate Logan Sargeant. The rookie American driver locked his tires, couldn't turn and went straight on at Les Combes.

With his car parked by the barriers, a red flag came out.

Only a handful of drivers came out for the final minutes of the first practice, with fans dotted around the track huddling under umbrellas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023