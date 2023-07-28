Qin Haiyang and Mollie O''Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships

Qin Haiyang and Mollie O'Callaghan completed their sweeps on Friday at the swimming world championships.

Qin set a world record while winning the men's 200-meter breaststroke in 2 minutes, 5.48 seconds. The 24-year-old Chinese swimmer became the first man to sweep all three breaststroke events at the same worlds. He earlier won both the 50 and 100 breast.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia, the previous world-record holder and the Olympic champion in the event, finished second in 2:06.40, while Matt Fallon of the United States got bronze in 2:07.74.

O'Callaghan won the women's 100-meter freestyle. The triumph made the 19-year-old Australian the first female swimmer ever to sweep the 100 and 200 freestyle golds at the same worlds.

O'Callaghan, who set a world record while winning the 100 on Wednesday, won the 200 in 52.16 seconds. She trailed at the turn, but surged in the last 25 meters.

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong earned silver in 52.49, becoming the first swimmer ever from her country to get a medal at the worlds. Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.71.

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won gold in the women's 200 breaststroke in 2:20.80, becoming the first female world champion ever from her nation.

Kate Douglass of the United States took silver in 2:21.23 and Tes Schouten of the Netherlands got bronze in 2:21.63.

Hubert Kos of Hungary surged past American rival Ryan Murphy in the final 35 meters to take gold in the men's 200 backstroke. The 20-year-old Kos won in 1:54.14.

Murphy, who led going into the final turn, collected the silver medal in 1:54.83 despite fading at the end. Roman Mityukov of Switzerland rounded out the podium, taking bronze in 1:55.34.

Britian won the men's 4x200 freestyle relay in 6:59.08, adding the world title to its Tokyo Olympic gold medal. The United States picked up silver in 7:00.02, while Australia took bronze in 7:02.13.

The top three relay finishers qualified for the Paris Olympics.

