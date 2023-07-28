"We need to grow physically, technically": Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri indicated the need for his team to grow physically as well as mentally after their pre-season victory against league rivals AC Milan on Friday. AC Milan went a goal ahead twice in the game but Juventus came back to level the game on both occasions. Pinsoglio's two saves at the end sealed a 4-3 penalty win for the Italian giants.

Allegri was pleased with the performance that his team put on the field but the Italian still demands improvement in certain areas from his players. "Considering it was our first game, we had a good run-out against a Milan side who already had a game in their legs. The boys played well, even if we are only at the beginning of our preparations. The positive result always helps, but obviously, we need to grow physically and also technically," Allegri said in the post-match conference as quoted by Juventus official website.

Allegri then went on to laud Federico Chiesa for his impressive attacking display in the game. According to Allegri, his performance indicates how crucial he can become for them in the 2023/24 campaign. "Chiesa did well, he has a different physique than last year, but it was normal - we knew that last year would be a difficult and transitional year. I am very happy above all for the spirit and desire he has, which demonstrate his willingness to contribute in what will be an important year," Allegri added.

Finally, Allegri went on to reveal what his team needs to do in order to enjoy a successful campaign. "We must always have the ambition and desire to do our best, and above all, to do something important. Last year the team finished third in the league, there is a good base, a good spirit, but we are still at the beginning. We must have patience, and see what squad we will have at the end of the transfer window, but above all continue to work with enthusiasm and great desire," Allegri signed off.

Juventus will play their next game against Real Madrid on Thursday at the Camping World Stadium, in Florida. (ANI)

