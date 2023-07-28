Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema scores on debut for Saudi's Al-Ittihad

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:53 IST
Soccer-Benzema scores on debut for Saudi's Al-Ittihad

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema scored the winning goal as he made his debut for Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad in their 2-1 win over Tunisian side Esperance in the Arab Club Champions Cup. After netting an angled shot from outside the box in the second half on Thursday, the Frenchman told the Saudi SSC television channel: "It was a strong match and a good start after hard work in preparation.

"Little by little we will build a great team." Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent after a trophy-laden 14 years at Real Madrid, went to greet the cheering fans with his new team mate and compatriot N'golo Kante.

"The atmosphere is amazing and the fans motivated the team from the first minute until the end," he added. "We are in good shape and we will continue to work to reach the required level, and we know that with this support we can achieve great things, thanks to the fans."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023