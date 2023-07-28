Left Menu

"Everyone has to earn their position in the team": Kai Havertz on his place in Arsenal's starting XI

Arsenal's latest recruit Kai Havertz doesn't expect to walk straight into the Gunners' starting eleven, he is keen to earn his position as the 2023/24 campaign is a couple of weeks away.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:45 IST
Kai Havertz (Photo: Twitter/Arsenal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal's latest recruit Kai Havertz doesn't expect to walk straight into the Gunners' starting eleven, he is keen to earn his position as the 2023/24 campaign is a couple of weeks away. The 24-year-old made a switch from Arsenal to Chelsea this season and has fared well in their pre-season tour.

He has formed a formidable partnership in the midfield with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice throughout the tour. Yet, he is not taking anything for granted. "I think everyone has to earn their position in the team. You play when you train well and play well in the games. I think I have to also give everything in every session, in every game. That is how I get into the team. Not only me but every player. Always in a big club like this there is competition. I am going to give 100% to play," Havertz said as quoted by ESPN.

"Obviously it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it's a style that suits me very well. Of course it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again. I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level," Havertz added. In Arsneal's 5-3 victory over FC Barcelona earlier this week, Havertz constantly switched places throughout the match.

He was carrying attacking on the left flank, making runs through the centre and rotating possession in the midfield. After playing so many positions, Havertz revealed his favourite position and said, "I really enjoy it, to play that position [as a No. 8]," Havertz said. "I am more on the ball, more integrated in the game. I am really enjoying it. I think I have a lot of room to improve in the games, I am still adapting to the game and everything. So far it is working quite well."

"I think [goals are] important for my position, and also with my height. I want to score goals. It's part of my game. I always have to arrive there. Hopefully, it works more times in the league now," Havertz signed off. Arsenal will play their next pre-season game against AS Monaco on Wednesday. (ANI)

