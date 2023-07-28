Left Menu

Hockey India congratulates Hardik Singh on completing 100 international appearances

The Indian vice-captain achieved this milestone during India's third match against England in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament being played here in Barcelona, Spain on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:22 IST
Hockey India congratulates Hardik Singh on completing 100 international appearances
Hardik Singh. (Photo- Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona [Spain], July 28 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday congratulated midfielder Hardik Singh on completing 100 International Caps for India. The Indian vice-captain achieved this milestone on Friday during India's third match against England in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament being played in Barcelona, Spain.

A Hockey India release said the youngster has risen through the ranks, becoming one of the key figures in India's midfield over the past few years. Hardik made his Senior Team debut at the 2018 Men's Asian Champions Trophy where India and Pakistan were declared joint-winners and thereafter he went on to represent India in almost all the major tournaments. He was part of India's Gold medal-winning feat at the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar as well the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers. The flamboyant midfielder has played a vital role in India's recent success, which includes a historic Bronze medal feat at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. He was also part of the third-place finish at the FIH Pro League 2021/22 and a Silver medal win at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old was also honoured with the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of the Year 2022 at the 5th Hockey India Annual Awards 2022 held in March 2023 in New Delhi. "I feel incredibly proud to have achieved this milestone. I am thankful to everyone who has supported me and inspired me along the way. There is still a long way to go, and a lot to achieve. I am looking forward to giving my best for the team and continuing to make our supporters proud," Hardik Singh said.

Congratulating the youngster on his accomplishment, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said Hardik Singh has matured as a player in the past two years and has certainly stepped up as a young leader in the current group. "I wish him the very best for the future, he has been given a new role as the Vice-Captain and I hope that he continues to show his talent in helping India to reach greater heights." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023