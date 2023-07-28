Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty

F errari's Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified faster on Friday but collected a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change. Dominant championship leader Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, will start in sixth place. Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:59 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

F errari's Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified faster on Friday but collected a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change. Dominant championship leader Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, will start in sixth place.

Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row. Qualifying was held on Friday at Spa with Saturday a standalone sprint event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023