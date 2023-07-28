Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty

F errari's Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified faster on Friday but collected a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change. Dominant championship leader Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, will start in sixth place.

Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row. Qualifying was held on Friday at Spa with Saturday a standalone sprint event.

