Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
F errari's Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified faster on Friday but collected a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change. Dominant championship leader Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, will start in sixth place. Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row.
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:59 IST
F errari's Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified faster on Friday but collected a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change. Dominant championship leader Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, will start in sixth place.
Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row. Qualifying was held on Friday at Spa with Saturday a standalone sprint event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Hungary as Red Bull make F1 history
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Motor racing-Verstappen takes Red Bull's record 12th win in a row
Hamilton ends Verstappen''s string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty