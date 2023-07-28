Left Menu

Arsenal unveils statue of ''Invincibles'' manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium

PTI | London | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:17 IST
Arsenal unveils statue of ''Invincibles'' manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A bronze statue of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy was unveiled Friday outside the club's Emirates Stadium.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup seven times while in charge of the Gunners between October 1996 and May 2018.

The Frenchman managed 1,235 matches at Arsenal and helped the club go unbeaten in the league during their 2004 title success with a team known as "The Invincibles." Arsenal also spent 20 straight seasons in the Champions League under Wenger, including reaching the 2006 final, where it was beaten 2-1 by Barcelona.

The 3.5-meter statue of the 73-year-old Wenger was created by sculptor Jim Guy. It was fixed into position outside the North Bank Stand on Friday morning.

Wenger will be the club's guest of honor for the Emirates Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday and is due to visit the statue in the coming days.

His statue joins five others — featuring Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Herbert Chapman, Ken Friar and Thierry Henry — on the podium around the Emirates Stadium.

"He chose me to be one of his players and selected me to be the captain of the club and that's something I will never forget," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023