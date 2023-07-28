Left Menu

Soccer-Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Icardi from PSG

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season.

Turkish club Galatasaray have started official talks to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain, The Super Lig side announced on Friday. The Istanbul-based side said in a statement that they are in talks to sign Icardi from the French Ligue 1 champions on a permanent deal.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season. Icardi, 30, was on loan to Galatasaray last season, where he delivered an impressive performance with 22 goals and seven assists in 24 league appearances.

Winger Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this week following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

