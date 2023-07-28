Left Menu

Rising archer Vaishnavi Pawar continues to pursue her Olympic Quest

Archer Vaishnavi Pawar has consistently displayed her skills and potential at various state and national-level tournaments. In the recently concluded 2022-23 state-level competitions, she secured team gold. Furthermore, in the under-17 age group, Vaishnavi's remarkable performance earned her gold medals in the 60m and 50m categories, complemented by silver in the 70m and 30m events.

Archer Vaishnavi Pawar (Image: PBG). Image Credit: ANI
Top-ranked youth archer Vaishnavi Babarao Pawar, who recently finished fourth at the Cadet World Cup trial during the national ranking archery tournament, continues to work hard to fulfil her Olympic quest. Vaishnavi has consistently displayed her skills and potential at various state and national-level tournaments.

In the recently concluded 2022-23 state-level competitions, she secured team gold. Furthermore, in the under-17 age group, Vaishnavi's remarkable performance earned her gold medals in the 60m and 50m categories, complemented by silver in the 70m and 30m events. Through this invaluable support, Punit Balan Group will provide Vaishnavi with the much-needed resources so that she can pursue her archery ambitions at the highest level without hurdles.

Pune's Vaishnavi Pawar has been showing some consistent performances at the state level and has received the support of Punit Balan Group (PBG), who have come forward to help another talented young Indian athlete. "It is our endeavour at PBG to support and nurture the talented youngsters of our country, and make sure that they make the nation proud. Vaishnavi has been doing really well in recent years and I believe with this support she will be able to up her game and ensure everything possible to make her pursue her dream to play for the country," commented Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director, Punit Balan Group.

During the Senior State Championship of 2021-22 too, Vaishnavi's triumph in the team category ensured a gold for the Maharashtra team. She also secured a team gold at the 20th Sub-Junior State Championship too. "I am really happy that Punit Sir and his team have shown faith in me. Their support will help me a lot in training and ensuring I have the right equipment, as you know Archery is an expensive sport. I am glad with this support I will be able to realize my potential and dream of playing in the Olympics", stated Vaishnavi.

Vaishnavi's aspirations only promise a great synergy and a bright future for the young archer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

