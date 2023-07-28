Former WI player Curtly Ambrose defines Virat Kohli's play 

Left Menu

Former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose described stalwart batter Virat Kohli's play as "pleasant to watch" ahead of the second ODI of India's tour of West Indies

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:22 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Barbados

Former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose described stalwart batter Virat Kohli's play as "pleasant to watch" ahead of the second ODI of India's tour of West Indies. Kohli didn't come out to bat in the first ODI, but he made his mark in the two-match Test series with a sizzling ton in the second Test match.

Speaking to Khul Ke on youtube Ambrose described the difference between Kohli and Rohit Sharma.  "Very pleasant to watch, easy on the eyes, can score quickly, without getting aggressive. He is not like a six-hitter per se. Not that he can't do it, he can score as quickly as guys you call six-hitters. But wonderful player as well. He is great to watch," he said, describing Kohli's style. Even though Kohli didn't bat he made his presence felt by taking a sharp catch to dismiss Romario Shepherd.

Romario Shepherd's wicket was notable because the batter went for an expansive shot and paid the price by giving Virat Kohli a chance in the slip cordon. It was an incredible take from the former captain, who kept low and stretched his right palm in a display of quick reflexes. Virat will be looking to achieve a major milestone as he is just 102 runs away from completing 13,000 runs in the one-day format. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket history following legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting.

India will play the second ODI match on Saturday at the Kensington Oval Barbados. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

