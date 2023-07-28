UEFA confirms Turkey, Italy's request to merge bids for Euro 2032 

After UEFA revealed Turkey and Italy had asked to combine their bids for Euro 2032, the UK and Ireland's chances of hosting Euro 2028 have greatly increased, reported Sky Sports on Friday. Turkey's proposal to host Euro 2028 has not been withdrawn, thus it continues to compete with the five-nation offer from England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Previously competing against one other to host Euro 2032, Turkey and Italy are now looking to submit a joint offer. UEFA said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports: "UEFA confirms that it has received today a request from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host UEFA EURO 2032."

"UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements." Before the UEFA executive committee meets on October 10 to decide which country will host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032, UEFA is anticipated to issue a decision regarding the joint bid's compliance.

Italy needs to build and update its outdated stadium inventory. It could be famously difficult and slow to complete construction projects in Italy, such as replacing the renowned San Siro stadium in Milan. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political rule of two decades, Turkey has nearly finished a large national construction project that included building stadiums and infrastructure.

After multiple unsuccessful bids over the past 20 years and new concerns about its hosting capacity after Manchester City fans encountered logistical difficulties at the Champions League final in Istanbul last month, co-hosting without a competitive vote would be good for Turkey's fortunes as hosts for big tournaments. UEFA announced that it will now work with the two federations to make sure that their joint candidature satisfies all criteria for the 24-team competition.

Turkey are also bidding to host the 2028 edition of the tournament, though that has long been expected to go to the joint bid by the four United Kingdom federations and Ireland. (ANI)

