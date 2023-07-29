Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Ahli appoint sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager

The Austrian champions released the 35-year-old from his duties after the ex-Hoffenheim player asked to join the Saudis. "We believe that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be there for this opener either," Salzburg managing director Stephen Rider said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:24 IST
Soccer-Al-Ahli appoint sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Al-Ahli have named Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal, the newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club said on Friday just hours after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German. The Austrian champions released the 35-year-old from his duties after the ex-Hoffenheim player asked to join the Saudis.

"We believe that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be there for this opener either," Salzburg managing director Stephen Rider said in a statement. "We want to start the new season with full energy and conviction. To do that, we need 100% focus from everyone involved."

Al-Ahli, promoted as champions of the Saudi First Division League (second tier) last term, have signed striker Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez in the close season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023