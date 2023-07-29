Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Casper Ruud ousted in Hamburg quarters

Unseeded 19-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils upset No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday in Germany. Fils saved the only break point he faced while breaking Ruud's serve four times in a stunningly simple, 78-minute win on clay, Ruud's preferred surface. Fils won a whopping 28 of his 33 first-service points (84.8 percent).

Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event

Czech police stopped a Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the WTA Prague Open tournament, organisers said on Friday, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors. The Prague Open starts on Monday and was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals, without any national flag or symbol.

Fencing-IOC invites Ukraine's Kharlan to Olympics after disqualification

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan was invited to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next year by the IOC on Friday after the fencer was disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent during a tournament earlier this week. A letter sent to Kharlan signed by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said she would be granted an additional quota place at the Olympics if she failed to qualify.

Cycling-SD Worx boss banned for dangerous driving, comments during Tour de France Femmes

The sports director of SD Worx, Danny Stam, has been banned for "dangerous" overtaking during the Tour de France Femmes and making "inappropriate comments" to the International Cycling Union's (UCI) panel, the sports governing body said on Friday. The incident occurred after SD Worx's Demi Vollering was handed a 20-second penalty for drafting behind the team car during Stage 5 on Thursday, which led to the 26-year-old Dutchwoman being dropped from second to seventh in the general classification (GC).

Soccer-Italy's Juventus excluded from European competition next season - UEFA

Juventus will not play in Europe next season after being banned over breaches of UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, while Premier League side Chelsea will pay 10 million euros for submitting incomplete financial information, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday. The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) opened a formal investigation into Juventus in December, months after the Italian side was among eight clubs that reached a settlement with UEFA for failing to comply with break-even requirements.

Soccer-Coach Shui takes on pressure as China keep last 16 hopes alive

China coach Shui Qingxia brought her Asian Cup-winning team to Australia hoping to move a step closer to restoring the Steel Roses to their former glories, more than two decades after losing to the United States in the Women's World Cup final. The Chinese have struggled to hit similar heights since their 1999 shootout defeat, but a 1-0 win over Haiti on Friday ensures they go into their final group game at this year's event against England with their chances of a last 16 berth intact.

Motor racing-Verstappen's penalty hands pole to Leclerc at Spa

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull's dominant Formula One leader Max Verstappen qualified comfortably faster but dropped five places for a gearbox change. Verstappen, who is chasing his eighth win in a row, will start sixth at a favourite circuit where last year he romped to victory from 14th on the starting grid after multiple engine penalties.

Doping-Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Braz provisionally suspended - AIU

Rio Olympics pole vaulting gold medallist Thiago Braz has been provisionally suspended after he returned a positive test for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. The Brazilian has been temporarily suspended for the presence/use of Ostarine Glucuronide/Ostarine, the AIU said.

Soccer-EFL referees to add time lost in goal celebrations and substitutions

English Football League referees will adopt new regulations to avoid time wasting by adding the exact time lost in goal celebrations, substitutions or injuries, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) body said on Friday. The new rules aiming to increase the time the ball is in play, as seen at the men's and women's World Cups, will take effect from the first game of the EFL season next Friday.

Soccer-Canada women reach interim pay deal amid FA's financial turmoil

The Canadian women's national team reached an interim agreement with Canada Soccer to secure compensation for 2023, the players said on Friday, amid the governing body's financial constraints. Canada's men's team said on Tuesday they remained unpaid from their own World Cup in 2022, adding that the governing body is now attempting to capitalize on the pressure of the women's tournament to force them into an inadequate deal.

