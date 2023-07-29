"He's adapting very well," says Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham is already up and running as he scored in a pre-season fixture against Manchester United. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that Bellingham is adapting very well.

Real Madrid defeated Premier League club Manchester United 2-0 on Thursday and will be facing Barcelona on Sunday in their pre-season tour. According to Real Madrid's website, Carlo Ancelotti appeared at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas ahead of the match against Barcelona. When asked about Jude Bellingham, Ancelotti said, "Everyone has their own characteristics and the playmaker of 20 years ago is very different to the one we know today. The modern player gets forward more often, is physically stronger and also very skilful. He's a very complete attacking midfielder and he's adapting very well because his team-mates are helping him a lot."

He added, "He can play in other positions, like inside with a 4-3-3, either on the right or on the left. There will be games where we will play with that system with a centre forward like Joselu." Ancelotti also spoke about Kroos and Modric playing alongside Bellingham. He said, "With Bellingham, we have to wait a bit to see how they adapt, but physically he helps us a lot to press upfront. He can also help us put more pressure on the midfield."

Speaking about Camavinga, who can play as a midfielder and left-back, he said, "He can play in every position in midfield and also at left-back. I wanted to see Tchouameni in midfield, he played both halves of the game at a very high level. That position is very well covered with Tchouameni and Camavinga." Star striker Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

"We have fantastic memories of Benzema and what he did here. I shall be forever grateful to him because he gave us the chance to win the Champions League. Real Madrid continues and has continued without Cristiano, Bale or Casemiro. That's why Real Madrid is loved by fans all over the world and hopefully tomorrow they can enjoy the quality of the team and its players. Hopefully, we can win," Ancelotti said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)