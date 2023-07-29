Left Menu

Soccer-Australia captain Kerr available to face Canada

Australia captain and top player Sam Kerr said on Saturday she would be available to play in the crunch Women's World Cup clash against Olympic champions Canada on Monday. The talismanic striker has been sidelined with a calf injury and missed both Australia's opening 1-0 win over Ireland in Sydney and the stunning 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane that left their campaign hanging by a thread.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:28 IST
Soccer-Australia captain Kerr available to face Canada
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Australia captain and top player Sam Kerr said on Saturday she would be available to play in the crunch Women's World Cup clash against Olympic champions Canada on Monday.

The talismanic striker has been sidelined with a calf injury and missed both Australia's opening 1-0 win over Ireland in Sydney and the stunning 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane that left their campaign hanging by a thread. The Matildas are a point behind Nigeria and Canada in Group B and need all three points from their final opening-round fixture against the North Americans to be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds.

The 29-year-old said she was "feeling good" and would be available but was cagey about how she would be deployed by coach Tony Gustavsson at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. "I would love to tell you guys everything," she told reporters at the team base in Brisbane.

"But being in sport a long time, that's a massive thing that the opposition wants to know. And like Tony said, it's going to go down to the wire. "I'm definitely going to be available, but how we decide to use that is, you know, not to be given to the opposition."

As Australia's all-time leading scorer with 63 goals in 121 internationals, it would be extraordinary if Gustavsson left a fully fit Kerr out of his starting line up for Monday's match. Her injury cast a pall over the Matildas' opening win in front of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia and became the focus of huge national interest after the loss to Nigeria.

"I'm going to be there, I'm going to be ready. Like we said at the very, very start of this, the plan was always to miss the first two games and then reassess," Kerr said. "That's where we are now. I had my boots on today, very exciting."

Defender Ellie Carpenter said Mary Fowler, who replaced Kerr up front against Ireland but missed the Nigeria game because of concussion, had also completed training on Saturday. The Matildas right back said Kerr had remained an important leader for the team even while injured but was delighted to see her back on the pitch.

"I’m really happy she did put the boots on today and is available for Monday," Carpenter said. "It’s a massive boost for us to get our captain, our leader, and such a world class player back in our squad."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023