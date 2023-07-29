Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury; Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury

Germany's quest to capture their third Women's World Cup has suffered a blow with the loss of Felicitas Rauch to a knee injury, but coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is confident her squad will rally to fill the defender's void in their game against Colombia on Sunday. Rauch hurt her knee in training, Voss-Tecklenburg said, and while the coach did not give the specifics of the injury, she said "Feli cannot play, but we are happy that the diagnosis isn't worse than what she has.

Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event

Czech police stopped a Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the WTA Prague Open tournament, organisers said on Friday, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors. The Prague Open starts on Monday and was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals, without any national flag or symbol.

Fencing-IOC invites Ukraine's Kharlan to Olympics after disqualification

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan was invited to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next year by the IOC on Friday after the fencer was disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent during a tournament earlier this week. A letter sent to Kharlan signed by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said she would be granted an additional quota place at the Olympics if she failed to qualify.

Cricket-England's Anderson not ready to retire as he nears 41st birthday

England fast bowler James Anderson said he has "no interest" in retiring from the game any time soon despite his age and his poor form in the Ashes against Australia. Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, is England's leading wicket taker in tests with 690 dismissals. But he has picked up only five wickets in the Ashes so far at an average of a shade under 75.

Motor racing-Szafnauer to exit misfiring Alpine, Fry joins Williams

Otmar Szafnauer will leave Renault-owned Alpine after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with Bruno Famin appointed interim principal on another day of upheaval that exposed rifts within the misfiring Formula One team. Alpine said the team's sporting director Alan Permane, who has been at the Enstone factory for 34 years, was leaving by mutual agreement while chief technical officer Pat Fry was joining Williams in the same role.

Baseball-Ohtani homers in loss to Blue Jays and exits second game with cramps

Los Angeles Angels dual-threat superstar Shohei Ohtani slammed his Major League-leading 39th homerun in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, then left the contest early for the second consecutive game with suspected cramps. Ohtani's first inning solo shot accounted for all the Angels' scoring while Toronto responded with three solo homeruns of their own from Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Whit Merrifield to power the Blue Jays to their fourth win in five games.

Soccer-Australia captain Kerr available to face Canada

Australia captain and top player Sam Kerr said on Saturday she would be available to play in the crunch Women's World Cup clash against Olympic champions Canada on Monday. The talismanic striker has been sidelined with a calf injury and missed both Australia's opening 1-0 win over Ireland in Sydney and the stunning 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane that left their campaign hanging by a thread.

Soccer-Italy's Juventus excluded from European competition next season - UEFA

Juventus will not play in Europe next season after being banned over breaches of UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, while Premier League side Chelsea will pay 10 million euros for submitting incomplete financial information, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday. The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) opened a formal investigation into Juventus in December, months after the Italian side was among eight clubs that reached a settlement with UEFA for failing to comply with break-even requirements.

Doping-Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Braz provisionally suspended - AIU

Rio Olympics pole vaulting gold medallist Thiago Braz has been provisionally suspended after he returned a positive test for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. The Brazilian has been temporarily suspended for the presence/use of Ostarine Glucuronide/Ostarine, the AIU said.

Soccer-EFL referees to add time lost in goal celebrations and substitutions

English Football League referees will adopt new regulations to avoid time wasting by adding the exact time lost in goal celebrations, substitutions or injuries, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) body said on Friday. The new rules aiming to increase the time the ball is in play, as seen at the men's and women's World Cups, will take effect from the first game of the EFL season next Friday.

