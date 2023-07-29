Left Menu

Vikram, Chaufla, Nandal to shoulder India's challenge at Racketlon World Championship

Former badminton player Vikramaditya Chaufla and Siddharth Nandal, who won silver medals in the individual category in the last edition in Austria, are also part of the World Cup squad. The Indian team had won gold in the Nations Cup at the World Championship last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 11:56 IST
Vikram, Chaufla, Nandal to shoulder India's challenge at Racketlon World Championship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has named a 16-member squad for the Racketlon World Championship beginning in Rotterdam on August 2.

Adarsh Vikram will captain India in the 'World Cup', which is the premier category in the competition. Former badminton player Vikramaditya Chaufla and Siddharth Nandal, who won silver medals in the individual category in the last edition in Austria, are also part of the World Cup squad. The Indian team had won gold in the Nations Cup at the World Championship last year. Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Prashant Sen, Adit Patel, Nikhil Mansukhani, Varun Motasha and Krishna B Kotak will be seen in the C category 'Challenge Cup'.

K A Aadith and K A Aadirai form the under-18 team. K K Cheema, who is the president of Racketlon India Sports Association, will be the team manager.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023