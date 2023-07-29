Vikram, Chaufla, Nandal to shoulder India's challenge at Racketlon World Championship

India has named a 16-member squad for the Racketlon World Championship beginning in Rotterdam on August 2.

Adarsh Vikram will captain India in the 'World Cup', which is the premier category in the competition. Former badminton player Vikramaditya Chaufla and Siddharth Nandal, who won silver medals in the individual category in the last edition in Austria, are also part of the World Cup squad. The Indian team had won gold in the Nations Cup at the World Championship last year. Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Prashant Sen, Adit Patel, Nikhil Mansukhani, Varun Motasha and Krishna B Kotak will be seen in the C category 'Challenge Cup'.

K A Aadith and K A Aadirai form the under-18 team. K K Cheema, who is the president of Racketlon India Sports Association, will be the team manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)