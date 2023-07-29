Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury; ATP roundup: Casper Ruud ousted in Hamburg quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury

Germany's quest to capture their third Women's World Cup has suffered a blow with the loss of Felicitas Rauch to a knee injury, but coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is confident her squad will rally to fill the defender's void in their game against Colombia on Sunday. Rauch hurt her knee in training, Voss-Tecklenburg said, and while the coach did not give the specifics of the injury, she said "Feli cannot play, but we are happy that the diagnosis isn't worse than what she has.

ATP roundup: Casper Ruud ousted in Hamburg quarters

Unseeded 19-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils upset No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday in Germany. Fils saved the only break point he faced while breaking Ruud's serve four times in a stunningly simple, 78-minute win on clay, Ruud's preferred surface. Fils won a whopping 28 of his 33 first-service points (84.8 percent).

MLB roundup: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits walk-off slam in 10th

Bobby Witt Jr.'s walk-off grand slam lifted the Kansas City Royals to an 8-5, 10-inning win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. Witt finished 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs.

Soccer-US must get into sync with high-stakes group stage match, says Sullivan

The United States must find their rhythm after falling out of sync in their 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, midfielder Andi Sullivan said, with everything on the line for their final match of the Women's World Cup group stage on Tuesday. The four-times champions face a do-or-die meeting with debutantes Portugal in their last Group E game, where they must win or draw to avoid the humiliation of missing the knockout stage for the first time.

Fencing-IOC invites Ukraine's Kharlan to Olympics after disqualification

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan was invited to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next year by the IOC on Friday after the fencer was disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent during a tournament earlier this week. A letter sent to Kharlan signed by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said she would be granted an additional quota place at the Olympics if she failed to qualify.

Cricket-England's Anderson not ready to retire as he nears 41st birthday

England fast bowler James Anderson said he has "no interest" in retiring from the game any time soon despite his age and his poor form in the Ashes against Australia. Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, is England's leading wicket taker in tests with 690 dismissals. But he has picked up only five wickets in the Ashes so far at an average of a shade under 75.

Motor racing-Szafnauer to exit misfiring Alpine, Fry joins Williams

Otmar Szafnauer will leave Renault-owned Alpine after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with Bruno Famin appointed interim principal on another day of upheaval that exposed rifts within the misfiring Formula One team. Alpine said the team's sporting director Alan Permane, who has been at the Enstone factory for 34 years, was leaving by mutual agreement while chief technical officer Pat Fry was joining Williams in the same role.

Soccer-Colombian teen striker Caicedo is healthy after frightening collapse in training

Colombia's teenaged striker Linda Caicedo is healthy two days after she collapsed in training, coach Nelson Abadia said on Saturday, adding that the frightening incident was partly due to the pressure of playing in her first Women's World Cup. Caicedo, who is expected to play Sunday when Las Cafeteras face Germany at Sydney Football Stadium, slowed to a stop during training on Thursday, then put a hand to her chest and laid down on the pitch as teammates and medical staff rushed to her aid.

Soccer-Australia captain Kerr available to face Canada

Australia captain and top player Sam Kerr said on Saturday she would be available to play in the crunch Women's World Cup clash against Olympic champions Canada on Monday. The talismanic striker has been sidelined with a calf injury and missed both Australia's opening 1-0 win over Ireland in Sydney and the stunning 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane that left their campaign hanging by a thread.

Doping-Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Braz provisionally suspended - AIU

Rio Olympics pole vaulting gold medallist Thiago Braz has been provisionally suspended after he returned a positive test for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. The Brazilian has been temporarily suspended for the presence/use of Ostarine Glucuronide/Ostarine, the AIU said.

(With inputs from agencies.)