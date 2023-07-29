'Bazball' or defensive approach, which play is best suited for England 

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting questioned the ideal approach for England to take as they are set to begin their second innings on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test on Saturday at The Oval. England's 'Bazball' approach allowed the hosts to enjoy some benefits on Day 1 of the final Test, but it came at a cost.

While their run rate continued to flow at a healthy rate, the attacking approach cost them wickets at some crucial stages of the game. After enjoying a sizzling opening stand of 62 runs, Ben Duckett and Zack Crawley were sitting back in the pavilion in a span of a few overs.

England still went on with their approach and skittled out for a score of 283 runs after barely playing 55 overs. A patient approach could have potentially extended their stay on the pitch and further increase their first innings total.

Ahead of Day 3, Ponting was intrigued to see the approach the English team is going to use in the second innings to hold out Australia from their first overseas Ashes victory since 2001. "I am intrigued to see how hard England go. They got bowled out at Edgbaston trying to set the game up early and gave Australia a sniff. Are they going to go hard again and chance those little collapses we saw on day one here or will it be a bit more circumspect? Will there be a mixture of out-and-out Bazball and traditional cricket?" Ponting said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Butcher implemented that England will need to sit back in certain moments and be smart with the way they approach Day 3. "If they do that and have a number in mind they want to defend, then get there however you feel best to get there. Don't go against your attacking instincts but be smart," Butcher said.

On the other hand, India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that England will continue to play their own brand of Test cricket. But they should target to play at least 80 to 85 overs for their own good. "I don't think England have a bone in their body that is going to make them score any less quickly than they have done, but they should bat at least 80, 85 overs - for their own good so that they score 350 but also so the bowlers get some rest," Karthik said. (ANI)

