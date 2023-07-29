Left Menu

'Bazball' or defensive approach, which play is best suited for England 

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting questioned the ideal approach for England to take as they are set to begin their second innings on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test on Saturday at The Oval. 

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 14:15 IST
'Bazball' or defensive approach, which play is best suited for England 
England Cricket Team (Twitter: Photo/englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting questioned the ideal approach for England to take as they are set to begin their second innings on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test on Saturday at The Oval. England's 'Bazball' approach allowed the hosts to enjoy some benefits on Day 1 of the final Test, but it came at a cost.

While their run rate continued to flow at a healthy rate, the attacking approach cost them wickets at some crucial stages of the game. After enjoying a sizzling opening stand of 62 runs, Ben Duckett and Zack Crawley were sitting back in the pavilion in a span of a few overs.

England still went on with their approach and skittled out for a score of 283 runs after barely playing 55 overs. A patient approach could have potentially extended their stay on the pitch and further increase their first innings total.

Ahead of Day 3, Ponting was intrigued to see the approach the English team is going to use in the second innings to hold out Australia from their first overseas Ashes victory since 2001. "I am intrigued to see how hard England go. They got bowled out at Edgbaston trying to set the game up early and gave Australia a sniff. Are they going to go hard again and chance those little collapses we saw on day one here or will it be a bit more circumspect? Will there be a mixture of out-and-out Bazball and traditional cricket?" Ponting said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Butcher implemented that England will need to sit back in certain moments and be smart with the way they approach Day 3. "If they do that and have a number in mind they want to defend, then get there however you feel best to get there. Don't go against your attacking instincts but be smart," Butcher said.

On the other hand, India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that England will continue to play their own brand of Test cricket. But they should target to play at least 80 to 85 overs for their own good. "I don't think England have a bone in their body that is going to make them score any less quickly than they have done, but they should bat at least 80, 85 overs - for their own good so that they score 350 but also so the bowlers get some rest," Karthik said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023