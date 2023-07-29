Left Menu

"I want to show what I can do": Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku (Source: Official website of Chelsea). Image Credit: ANI
French forward Christopher Nkunku is keen on showcasing his true potential for Chelsea ahead of the 2023/23 season. Nkunku is a part of Chelsea's pre-season tour of the US. He has featured for the club and has struck three times during that period.

Ahead of their pre-season game against Fulham on Monday, Nukunku expressed his desire to show his full potential, but, admits that he still needs time to adapt. "I want to show what I can do. This is just the beginning. I still need to adapt," Nkunku said on the club's official website.

"To come here and score directly in the first game, I was very happy. The first thing in my mind is to adapt with the team and my teammates –  with the club also – and improve every day." The 25-year-old striker went on to reveal the club objectives that they are looking to achieve in the 2023/24 season. Along with this, the Frenchman stated that he has some personal targets but he will like to keep them to himself.

"In this project the main thing is about the team,' he says. 'We want to be up in the table, achieve the Champions League [qualification] next season. This is the main thing, and then after yeah I have some goals, but I keep that personal," Nkunku added. Finally, as Nkunku approaches closer to his Premier League debut with each passing day, he revealed that it was his dream to play in English top-flight football.

"I was dreaming of playing in the Premier League. This is the league where I wanted to play in my career and have the chance to be. It is the biggest league in the world and every great player wanted to play in this league," Nkunku signed off. (ANI)

