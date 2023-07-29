Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for Spa sprint race

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position after lapping fastest in a rain-delayed and red-flagged qualifying shootout at the Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri joined the Formula One world championship leader on the front row with a lap only 0.11 seconds slower than Verstappen's one minute 49.056 seconds.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will share the second row.

