Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for Spa sprint race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position after lapping fastest in a rain-delayed and red-flagged qualifying shootout at the Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri joined the Formula One world championship leader on the front row with a lap only 0.11 seconds slower than Verstappen's one minute 49.056 seconds.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will share the second row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)