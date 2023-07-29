"The best I have seen": Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on David Silva's retirement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva for his unparalleled contributions to the club. Silva, 37 had announced his announcement on Thursday after he suffered from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during pre-season training with the Spanish club Real Sociedad.

The midfielder made the announcement by posting an emotional video on his Instagram handle in which he thanked his teammates and colleagues. Guardiola highlighted the Silva's contribution and wished him the best for his future on behalf of the entire Manchester City.

"Well it is definitely sad news. His impact not just at City, which was unbelievable, but every team he played for - Valencia, Eibar, national team. The best I have seen playing in the pockets. He was one of the players who allowed for the success of this team. David is one of them. We wish him all the best in the future from the whole Manchester City family," Guardiola said in the pre-match conference ahead of Atletico Madrid. Siva has been a central figure in the success City has enjoyed over the past decade. He has been regarded as the most influential midfielder of the past generation.

The Spaniard was a part of City's centurion season where he was a common face in the playing eleven. He ended his stay with the Premier League champions in 2020. During the decade he spent with the Blues, he won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups. Overall, Silva made almost 750 club appearances scoring 121 times and providing 194 assists. Except for the UEFA Champions League title, Silva won almost every single trophy that crossed his path. He lifted the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the European Championship twice. (ANI)

