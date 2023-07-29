Nathan Ake pens down contract extension with Manchester City

The Dutch International defender Nathan Ake penned down a contract extension with Manchester City which extended his stay until the summer of 2027 on Saturday. Manchester City released an official statement to announce Ake's extended stay with the club.

"Nathan Ake has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City. Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish Nathan all the very best for the remainder of his time here," read Manchester City's statement. The 28-year-old impressed with his consistent performances in the Blues' record-breaking season. He made a total of 41 appearances and scored three goals across all competitions during City's 2022/23 treble-winning campaign.

"This is the best club in the world, I have no doubts about that. Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day. His versatile nature of defensive play allowed him to occupy multiple roles in the defensive line-up.

After signing the contract extension Ake said that according to him Manchester City is the best place to grow for him as a player. "It's a football club that expects excellence in every area, which makes for the perfect environment to improve. It drives me on and makes me better. I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing and I can definitely do that here," Ake said as quoted by ManchesterCity.com.

Ake then went on to label Pep Guardiola as the best manager in football and he further added that it is a privilege for him to continue to work with the Spaniard for a longer period of time. "Pep is the best manager in football – a genius who has made me see the game differently – so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege. I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally," Ake added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain also expressed his delight after Ake's contract extension was confirmed. "We have been delighted with Nathan's development, so it's great news for this football club that he is extending his time with us. There is no doubt he was a very important part of our Treble success last season, but I believe he can be even better," Tixiki said.

"Technically, tactically and physically he has everything we want in a defender – and he is so professional, dedicated and willing to learn, which for Pep is an ideal scenario," Tixiki added. (ANI)

