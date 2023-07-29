Tata Steel and associated companies pay homage to Bharat Ratna JRD Tata on his birth anniversary

Tata Steel and associated companies on Saturday paid homage to Bharat Ratna and longest serving chairperson of the Tata Group Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata on his 119th birth anniversary and organised a host of activities like sports, quizzes, aero modelling show, walkathon and other events for the community across all its operating locations. Homage was paid to the father of Indian aviation JRD Tata at Sonari airport in Jamshedpur and various other locations by the dignitaries and employees of Tata Steel and other Group companies. The main attraction, Aero Modelling Show at Gopal Maidan, mesmerized the audience, who came in large numbers to celebrate the occasion. The show witnessed interactive displays and a splendid exhibition of remarkable model planes of various sizes and types ranging from nitro engines, turbine engines and electric engines. Teams from Jamshedpur and Kolkata were part of the show. There was static display of planes and other models while planes like Fun Cub, Slow Stick and twin electric were flown during the show. A walkathon was also organised within the premises of JRD Tata Sports Complex, which was open for the citizens of Jamshedpur, in the morning. Altogether around 400 enthusiasts participated in the event, which was graced by Asmita Dorjee (Everest Climber), Santosh Varghese (Former Indian Athletic Coach), Mukul Vinayak Choudhary, Chief Sports Tata Steel and Hemant Gupta, Head Sports Tata Steel.

