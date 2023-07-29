Left Menu

Cricket-Crawley, Duckett give England fast start

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a rapid opening partnership of 79 as England advanced to 130-1 at lunch on the third day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Saturday, 118 runs ahead of Australia.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:47 IST
Cricket-Crawley, Duckett give England fast start
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a rapid opening partnership of 79 as England advanced to 130-1 at lunch on the third day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Saturday, 118 runs ahead of Australia. Trailing by 12 runs on first innings, Crawley drove the first ball of the day from Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary to set the tone for England, who trail 2-1 in the series.

Although Duckett fell for 42, Crawley remained unbeaten on 71 at the interval with Ben Stokes on 12. In marked contrast to the cautious approach adopted by the Australian batsmen on Friday morning, Crawley and Duckett peppered the boundaries around the ground with fine attacking strokes.

Duckett, who hit seven fours, edged Starc to wicketkeeper Alex Carey and the Australians successfully reviewed the umpire's decision of not out. Captain Stokes came in at number three in place of the injured Moeen Ali and Crawley reached his fifty with a firm punch down the ground for three, his 10th half century in 39 tests.

Australia, bidding to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001, failed to restrict the scoring rate before the interval and the hosts' positive start has given them a solid platform to set a challenging target with over two days of the match remaining.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023