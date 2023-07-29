Swimming-Sjoestroem wins fifth straight world title, McKeown shines

Sarah Sjoestroem cruised to her fifth consecutive World Aquatics Championships title in the women's 50 metres butterfly event on Saturday, before the evergreen Swede broke the world record in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle race.

The 29-year-old finished the day's opening event in 24.77 seconds to deny China's Zhang Yufei, who was 0.28 seconds behind while Gretchen Walsh of the United States took bronze. "That was amazing, I'm very proud of this gold which is the fifth one, it's amazing," said Sjoestroem, who also went level with American great Michael Phelps on 20 individual medals at the world championships.

"I feel like I enjoy it more than ever at the moment." Sjoestroem then produced a superb effort of 23.61 seconds in the freestyle race to better her own mark of 23.67 seconds which she had set in the 2017 worlds in Budapest.

Australia's Olympic and world champion Kaylee McKeown sealed a memorable treble at the meet as she roared to the women's 200m backstroke title after the 22-year-old had prevailed over 50m and 100m earlier in the week. McKeown, who also holds the 200m world record, finished in 2:03.85 to beat American Regan Smith who finished more than a second behind despite leading early on in the race.

China continued their good showing at the worlds as Peng Xuwei took bronze at the Marine Messe Hall. The absence of 2022 men's 100m butterfly champion Kristof Milak and Olympic gold medallist and world record holder Caeleb Dressel added a dash of uncertainty to the final as American Dara Rose dominated the semi-finals.

But it was Frenchman Maxime Grousset who came home in 50.14 seconds to take the gold ahead of Canada's Josh Liendo and Rose. It was France's fourth gold of the meet, with Leon Marchand grabbing the other three. Australia's Cameron McEvoy won the men's 50m freestyle gold in 21.06 seconds, defeating silver medallist Jack Alexy of the U.S. by 0.51 seconds. Briton Benjamin Proud settled for bronze.

American Katie Ledecky went quickest in the women's 800m freestyle heats, ahead of China's Li Bingjie and New Zealand's Erika Fairweather, and will aim to retain her title and bag a 21st worlds gold having also won the 1,500m race this week. The Australian mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team have a shot at lowering their world record of 3:19.38 in the last race after cruising through the heats and going nearly two seconds faster than the U.S.

