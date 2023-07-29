Left Menu

Nepal's army FC reaches Guwahati for Durand Cup

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 19:09 IST
Nepal's army FC reaches Guwahati for Durand Cup
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal's Tribhuvan Army Football Club arrived here on Saturday to participate in the 132nd Durand Cup 2023.

The 42-member squad is headed by Lt Col. Basanta Raj Gurung (retd) and will be captained by seasoned international Nawayug Shrestha, who has eight career goals for Nepal in 43 internationals.

The squad was flown by an Indian Air Force plane from their base in Nepal and brought to Guwahati, from there they will move to Kokrajhar to play their first game at the newly-built SAI stadium.

The visitors will kick off their tournament against newly-promoted I-League (Indian second division) side Delhi FC on August 9.

Nepal has been placed in Group E, alongside Indian Super League (ISL) sides Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC, besides Delhi FC. The winners of each of the six groups of this year's Durand Cup will go through to the last eight, along with two best second-placed sides.

''It is a great honour for us to participate in this prestigious tournament and we look forward to give our best,'' Shrestha said in a release.

Besides Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh are the two other international teams in this year's edition, which will witness participation of a total of 24 teams.

This year's edition will have its first game between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bangladesh Army Football Team on August 3 at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

The four venues for this year's tournament are Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Shillong.

The Durand Cup is Asia's oldest tournament, held mostly between top Indian football clubs across divisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023